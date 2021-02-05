NoDa Brewing Company Adds Distribution to North Carolina Sandhills Market

CHARLOTTE – NoDa Brewing Company is pleased to announce another exciting expansion, adding territory in the Sandhills region of North Carolina. Partnering with Healy Wholesale, NoDa Brewing Company brands will now be available in Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, and Scotland counties.

“Healy Wholesale is proud to announce a partnership between NoDa Brewing Company and Healy Wholesale of Fayetteville, NC. This will allow Healy Wholesale to represent the NoDa Brewing brands throughout our ten county area,” Mac Healy, President of Healy Wholesale stated. “We have followed NoDa Brewing Company and their brands for some time now; it is a great honor to bring these fine brands to our customers. Many of our consumers have traveled to Charlotte to try NoDa Brewing’s high quality beers at their brewery and we are thrilled that they can now enjoy them at their favorite local location.”

“We are excited to announce our new partnership with our good friends at Healy Wholesale,” said Todd Ford, Founder/Co-Owner of NoDa Brewing Company. “This seemed like a partnership destined to occur from the start. Mac, Fritz Healy and myself grew up just a few miles apart in Greensboro, NC and have several close connections from the ‘good old days’. Now more than 40 years later, we know they will be the best brand ambassadors a brewery can have.”

NoDa Brewing Company will enter the Sandhills market in February 2021 with their World Beer Cup American IPA Gold Medal winner, Hop Drop ‘N Roll and also notable beers Radio Haze Juicy/Hazy IPA, Jam Session Pale Ale, CAVU Blonde Ale, Great American Beer Festival Silver medal winner Coco Loco Porter, and more. Draft and 16oz canned four-packs will be available for all year-round brands and select seasonals.

Opening its taproom doors in 2011, NoDa Brewing Company became one of Charlotte’s first craft breweries. Three short years later, Hop Drop ‘N Roll — their most popular IPA — took home the World Beer Cup Gold Award in the competition’s largest category. This recognition propelled the brewery onto a national stage and attributed to the quick expansion from a 15-barrel brewhouse in the NoDa neighborhood to a 60 barrel brewhouse in nearby North End. Today, NoDa Brewing Company continues to brew award-winning beers, stands as a pillar of creativity and connection in the community, and adds to the state’s thriving craft beer economy.

