No-Li Brewhouse Featured on NYC Nasdaq Board in Times Square

New York City — In honor of National IPA Day, No-Li Brewhouse is showing off Spokane Craft Brewing to the world at the Times Square Nasdaq Board in New York City!

No-Li, the #1 internationally award-winning brewery in America since 2020, is featured for National IPA Day on August 4th on the Times Square, New York City, eight-story tall Nasdaq digital board for the world to see and recognize that great things come from big-small towns.

Since 2012, No-Li has put Spokane, WA on the US beer map. Now No-Li is putting Spokane on the global map.

In 2021, No-Li received 58 international brewing medals spanning around the world, including Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and the USA. It is no exaggeration to say thatSpokane and the InlandEmpire are home to some of the best beers in the world.

“Spokane has been discovered and our region leads the country in economic and cultural growth. Craft beer has become a central part of northwest culture that keeps our communities rooted and strong,”says John Bryant, Owner of No-Li Brewhouse.

Lawn Love ranked Spokane as the #1 Best Beer City in the USA, ahead of Seattle, Portland, & Denver. Lawn Love writes that “Spokane, Washington, took home the crown as our No. 1 Beer City and also placed second in both access and the prestigious World Beer Awards. With its close proximity to inland wheat, barley, and the state’s hop fields, Spokane has all the ingredients to craft a delicious brew.”

No-Li is located at1003 E Trent Ave, Spokane, WA 99202.WWW.NOLIBREWHOUSE.COM

About No-Li Brewhouse

No-Li Brewhouse is a progressive, forward-moving and community minded brewery. We have a deep passion for the artisan craft of beer making. It takes many partnerships, and the work of many hands, to bring 93+ International Awards home to Spokane, USA. Together, we are establishing Spokane as a craft beer epicenter.

A marker of an economically vibrant & thriving city is the cultural addition of a regional craft brewery. We are proud to live in Spokane; a community with tradespeople honing their craft and growing their careers with living-wage jobs and full benefits. Craft brewing helps to bind a community together. It gives us a sense of local place and pride