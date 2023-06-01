No-Li Brewhouse Announces Collaboration With Eastern Washington University Brew

SPOKANE, Wash.– No-Li Brewhouse is proud to announce its brewing collaboration with the Eastern Washington University (EWU) Craft Brewing Program.

Ty Lindquist, No-Li Brewmaster & Chris Cedric, EWU Professor of Brewing Studies, and EWU students, crafted a unique Belgian Dubbel Ale named “E Dubbel U.”

The highly anticipated small batch release was created on No-Li’s one-barrel pilot Brewhouse.

This inaugural keg tapping will take place on Monday, June 5th at 5 pm at the No-Li Bier Hall. This event marks an exciting milestone for both No-Li and the EWU Craft Beer Industry Professional Certificate program.

No-Li, financial underwriter into the EWU craft beer program & a recipient of 131 international awards, is honored to partner with EWU for this special collaboration beer. By joining forces, we aim to create a beer that not only showcases our mutual dedication to craft brewing but also highlights the talent and creativity of the EWU Craft Beer Program and the growing culture of Spokane Craft Beer community.

“We are thrilled to team up with the EWU Craft Beer Industry Professional Certificate program for this collaboration,” said Ty Lindquist, Brewmaster at No-Li Brewhouse. “This partnership represents the coming together of passionate brewers, industry professionals, and aspiring craft beer enthusiasts. We believe that ‘E Dubbel U’ Belgian Ale is not only a delicious beer but also a testament to the vibrant craft beer community in Eastern Washington.”

The inaugural Keg Tapping & Release Party will be a memorable afternoon of celebration and community. Craft beer lovers are invited to join the festivities and bring their friends along. The first 30 guests to arrive will receive a complimentary drink ticket, ensuring a special treat for early attendees.

No-Li Brewhouse and Eastern Washington University invite everyone to come and raise a glass to this remarkable collaboration. Together, we created a beer that will not only captivate the taste buds but also leave a lasting impression on the students and craft beer enthusiasts in this course.

No-Li Brewhouse

No-Li Brewhouse is a progressive, forward-moving and community minded brewery. We have a deep passion for the artisan craft of beer making. It takes many partnerships, and the work of many hands, to bring 131 International Awards home to Spokane, USA. Together, we are establishing Spokane as a craft beer epicenter.

A marker of an economically vibrant & thriving city is the cultural addition of a regional craft brewery. We are proud to live in Spokane; a community with tradespeople honing their craft and growing their careers with living-wage jobs and full benefits. Craft brewing helps to bind a community together. It gives us a sense of local place and pride.

