Ninkasi Brewing Releases People Power Imperial Coffee Stout to Support The ACLU

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

EUGENE, Ore.— Ninkasi Brewing Company has released an Imperial Coffee Stout as part of the People Power Beer campaign to benefit The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Ten percent of proceeds from the sale of this beer will be donated to The ACLU. People Power Imperial Coffee Stout is available only on draft and available in 32oz. crowlers exclusively at Ninkasi’s headquarters, The Ninkasi Better Living Room in Eugene, Oregon. Online sales for pickup or delivery are now live on Ninkasi’s online ordering site at BierMi.com, or walk-ups are welcome daily from 11am-7pm.

“Ninkasi was founded on the desire to Perpetuate Better Living and on the belief we can help others do good by using beer to bring people together, said Ninkasi Brewing CEO Nigel Francisco. “We’re excited to participate in the People Power Beer campaign because we strive to put our core values into actions. People Power’s mission to galvanize meaningful policy change resonates with us.”

Additionally, Ninkasi’s People Power Imperial Coffee Stout features Eugene-local Farmers Union Coffee Roasters.

“It was important for us to make this a collaborative community effort,” said Chief Experience Officer Sarah Johnson. “Farmers Union Coffee Roasters has been an incredible partner with us this past year. They specially-roasted this coffee for the partner brew and we’re excited to release a truly special beer for our community in support of a great cause.”

People Power Imperial Coffee Stout This Imperial Coffee Stout was created as part of the People Power Beer project, 10% of proceeds from the sale of this beer benefit the ACLU to galvanize policy change at the national and local levels in an effort to protect the rights of all. Brewed with specially roasted coffee in partnership with Farmers Union Roasters, this beer is an embodiment of our core purpose: to perpetuate better living.

  • Style: Imperial Coffee Stout
  • Series: People Power campaign
  • Available: Now
  • ABV:8.3%IBU: 52
  • Malt: 2-Row, Munich, Pale Chocolate, C-60, Crisp 120, Black Malt
  • Hops: Nugget
  • Packaging: Draft; 32oz. crowlers
  • Distribution: Exclusive to Ninkasi’s Better Living Room in Eugene, Oregon

For all Ninkasi beers, including seasonal offerings, visit ninkasibrewing.com/beers.

About Ninkasi Brewing Company

Founded in 2006 by Jamie Floyd and Nikos Ridge, Ninkasi Brewing Company is the nation’s 38th and Oregon’s third largest independent craft brewery (Brewers Association, 2019). Ninkasi continues to grow from its first batch of Total Domination IPA to three brewhouses, with 55-barrel, 90-barrel brewhouses, and a 5-barrel pilot program located in Eugene, Oregon. Ninkasi’s Flagship beers are sold throughout Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada,Oregon, and Washington. The brewery remains privately-owned and is committed to community support and giving.

Ninkasi’s Beer Is Love program offers in-kind donations and support for organizations throughout its distribution footprint. Ninkasi’s first restaurant, the Better Living Room, opened on its Eugene, Oregon campus in February 2020, soon to be followed by an experience in Tumwater, Washington in2021.

For more information, call (541) 344-2739 or visit www.NinkasiBrewing.com.

About People Power Beer

For nearly a century the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has defended our constitution in the courts. In 2017, they coupled those legal efforts with People Power, agrassroots movement to galvanize meaningful policy change at both the local and national levels. This initiative was designed to empower people with the tools and capacity to organize locally, to work against grave threats to our civil liberties. People Power Beer is an inspired, diverse, and united portfolio of craft beer and activations by the nation’s craft breweries produced to help support the ACLU’s tireless efforts to protect the rights of all. More information can be found at peoplepower.beer.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast
11/05 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Frontlines: The Effort to Unionize in Craft Beer
11/12 - Brewbound Frontlines: The Effort to Unionize in Craft Beer
Brewbound Podcast
11/19 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
11/19 - Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.