Ninkasi Brewing Releases Hazematic Hazy IPA

EUGENE, Ore. – Ninkasi Brewing Company has launched Hazematic Hazy IPA, available exclusively in 12oz. cans in The G.O.A.T. Pack and on draft throughout Ninkasi’s distribution footprint. Hazematic replaces Juicy Domination in The G.O.A.T. Pack lineup, which is now available in its own 6-pack.

Hazematic is another success from Ninkasi Brewing’s new 5-barrel pilot system. This beer was originally brewed on their innovative small-batch system in February 2020. Well-received locally, Hazematic was then scaled up to production levels for this release.

“There are certain beers you just immediately know are special,” said Chief Experience Officer Sarah Johnson. “Hazematic was one we knew pretty early we wanted to share with Ninkasi fans more widely, and we’re so excited torelease it just in time for summer and alongside other Ninkasi favorites.”

This is Ninkasi’s only Hazy IPA in their year-round lineup, as Hazy Domination was discontinued in early 2021.

Ninkasi’s year-round lineup offers a full spectrum of beer styles, including their flagship Total Domination Northwest IPA alongside Tricerahops Double IPA, Prismatic Juicy IPA, Oatis Oatmeal Stout, Pilsner Cold Fermented Lager, Dawn of the Red IPA, Heart and Science West Coast IPA, Juicy Domination Tropical IPA, Velocihoptor Guardian IPA, and Megalodom Legendary IPA.

Hazematic Hazy IPA:

See that morning mist across Pacific Northwest waters. Hazematic is for all the wanderers and seekers. This Hazy IPA is a call to venture forth. With tropical and citrus character, its golden hue shines through the opaque haze, like an adventure just waiting to be discovered.

Style: Hazy IPA

Available: Now, on draft and in The G.O.A.T. Pack

ABV: 6.9%

IBU: N/A

Malt: 2-Row, White Wheat, Cara-Pils, Oats

Hops: Crystal, Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic, Chinook, Galaxy

Packaging: Draft; 12oz. cans in The G.O.A.T. Pack

Distribution: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado,Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

About Ninkasi Brewing Company

Founded in 2006 by Jamie Floyd and Nikos Ridge, Ninkasi Brewing Company is the nation’s 33rd and Oregon’s third largest independent craft brewery (BrewersAssociation, 2020). Ninkasi continues to grow from its first batch of Total Domination IPA to three brewhouses, with 55-barrel, 90-barrel brewhouses, and a 5-barrel pilot program located in Eugene, Oregon. Ninkasi’s Flagship beers are sold throughout Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The brewery remains privately-owned and is committed to community support and giving. Ninkasi’s Beer Is Love program offers in-kind donations and support for organizations throughout its distribution footprint. Ninkasi’s first restaurant, the Better Living Room, opened on its Eugene, Oregon campus in February 2020.

For More Information:

https://ninkasibrewing.com