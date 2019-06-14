Nine Pin Cider Releases Special Signature Cans to Support OutHudson

ALBANY, N.Y. – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, announced a special can release of their Signature Cider celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month and has partnered with OutHudson. Nine Pin, and its distributor, Remarkable Liquids will each donate $5 of each case sold.

OutHudson is a volunteer led non-profit organization formed in 2016, aiming to improve the quality of life and advance the visibility of LGBTQ people in Columbia County. Nine Pin, who sources the majority of the apples it uses from Columbia County, coordinated the effort to both help amplify the organization’s voice and raise money for their cause.

Nine Pin will also sell Pride Cans through its tasting room and shall donate $1 for every four-pack sold directly to consumers there.

To kick-off Hudson Valley Cider Week, Nine Pin hosted a special Pride Can release party last Friday, June 7, and has already sold out of cans leading to a second release of the cans this week.

“Our community is our priority and we celebrate the diversity within Nine Pin as well as among our dedicated fans in Columbia County and beyond, said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cider maker. “We hope that through these cans we can support OutHudson in its mission to advance their cause.”

“We’re always looking for ways to give back to the community, and when Alejandro mentioned this idea, we knew we wanted to jump on board,” said Spencer Noakes, general manager and co-owner of Remarkable Liquids. “This felt like a great way to follow up our #BeRemarkable Clothing Drive project and with the dedicated fan base Nine Pin has cultivated we’re hopefully going to see just as much success raising money for OutHudson as we did for the shelters, we worked with earlier this year.”

To learn more, please visit ninepincider.com.

About Nine Pin Ciderworks

Nine Pin Ciderworks (“Nine Pin”) is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders, sourced from Capital Region and Hudson Valley apples, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary, Consider The Apple, and Drink New York Apples. ninepincider.com

About Remarkable Liquids

Remarkable Liquids is a craft beverage distribution company based near Albany, N.Y. that was conceived to offer a distribution option different from all others in the Empire State. Selling only craft beer, cider, mead, and kombucha, Remarkable Liquids is committed to passionately purveying the highest quality beverages in the world. remarkableliquids.com