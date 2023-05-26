Nine Pin Cider Releases New Summer Seasonal Pink Lemonade in Cans

ALBANY, N.Y.— Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, has announced the release of its brand-new summer seasonal cider, Pink Lemonade.

“The classic flavor of lemonade inspired us to make our own version of Pink Lemonade,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cidermaker. “Our take on this summer staple will keep you coming back for more.”

Pink Lemonade is crafted from 100 percent New York apples then infused with lemons and Citra hops. This refreshing cider is blended with juice from Samascott Orchards’ Red Ace beet crop to create that signature pink lemonade color. Pink Lemonade will be available in 12 oz. cans with an ABV of 6.2 percent.

Nine Pin’s Pink Lemonade cider pairs perfectly with activities all summer long – from soaking up sunshine by the pool to picnicking in the fresh air and even hiking a favorite trail.

In addition to visiting Nine Pin’s Albany tasting room, located in the Warehouse District, enjoy Pink Lemonade cider across New York State at bars, restaurants, and from retailers that proudly carry Nine Pin products.

About Nine Pin Ciderworks

Nine Pin Ciderworks (“Nine Pin”) is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders from New York apples, primarily sourced from the Capital Region and Hudson Valley, in its 24,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary, Consider the Apple, and Drink New York Apples.

For More Information:

https://www.ninepincider.com/