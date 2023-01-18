Nine Pin Cider Re-Releases Seasonal Earl Grey Cider in Cans

ALBANY, New York – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, has announced the much-anticipated re-release of its winter seasonal specialty cider: Earl Grey. The cider is created in collaboration with Short and Stout Tea Co., based in Guilderland, N.Y.

“The dark skies and anticipation of snow is what makes an Upstate New York winter so special,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cidermaker. “Instead of dreaming about summer, why not embrace the cold the Nine Pin way? With a can of Earl Grey.”

Earl Grey cider is crafted by Nine Pin with 100 percent New York State apples, cold-infused with Short and Stout Tea Co.’s earl grey tea, and aged on lemon purée, resulting in a bright, floral taste and citrus finish. Whether your ideal winter day is adventuring in the great outdoors or staying tucked inside, this cider is the perfect partner.

“Short and Stout Tea is thrilled to continue partnering with Nine Pin,” said Joyce and Matt Zacharewicz, Short and Stout Tea Lounge owners. “The combination of tea and cider is always excellent. And although we can’t speak for all tea drinkers, we couldn’t be more excited that Earl Grey cider is back.”

In addition to visiting Nine Pin’s Albany tasting room, located in the Warehouse District, you can enjoy Earl Grey across New York State at bars, restaurants, and from retailers that proudly carry Nine Pin products.

About Nine Pin Ciderworks

Nine Pin Ciderworks (“Nine Pin”) is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders from New York apples, primarily sourced from the Capital Region and Hudson Valley, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider the Apple®, and Drink New York Apples®.

For More Information:

https://www.ninepincider.com