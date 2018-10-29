Nine Pin Cider Expands Distribution to New Jersey

ALBANY, N.Y. — Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery located in Albany, has announced that distribution of Nine Pin cider products throughout the State of New Jersey has begun.

Nine Pin’s entry into New Jersey marks the third state, following Massachusetts and Connecticut, where Nine Pin Cider can be found outside of the company’s home state of New York. Starting this month, New Jersey cider drinkers will begin to find Nine Pin cans, bottles, and draft options at select locations.

Remarkable Liquids, Nine Pin’s New York State distributor, is also handling distribution for Nine Pin in New Jersey.

“Nine Pin is excited to expand distribution into New Jersey. We’re happy to be able to provide our quality New York cider to our good friends who live so closely nearby in the Garden State,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cider maker.

Founded in 2013, Nine Pin crafts a variety of cider products at its 17,000 sq. ft. production facility and tasting room in Downtown Albany’s Warehouse District. As a farm cidery, Nine Pin produces cider from apples sourced entirely from New York orchards, and is permitted to sell directly to the consumer as well as to self-distribute. Distribution in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut have allowed Nine Pin’s reach to grow regionally , while still maintaining its essential Upstate New York identity.

About Nine Pin Cider Works

Nine Pin Cider Works is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders, sourced from Capital Region and Hudson Valley apples, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider The Apple®, and Drink New York Apples®. www.ninepincider.com.