Nine Pin Cider Announces Return of 26er Program

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany-based Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, has announced the return of its innovative 26er program, a year-long cider appreciation challenge. In 2020, as in 2018, a portion of the 26er cider sales will support the Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK)’s Summit Stewardship Program.

Nine Pin worked with Kinderhook, N.Y.-based Samascott Orchards to develop 26 new and unique ciders that will be part of the 2020 program. During the inaugural 26er series in 2016, more than 325 individuals earned 26er status and during the 2018 program, 669 individuals earned 26er status.

Starting on Jan. 14, and every two weeks thereafter, a new cider will be released. 26er ciders will only be available at Nine Pin’s tasting room in Albany. Prospective participants who earned 26er status in 2016 and 2018 are eligible to complete the challenge again to reach 26er Silver or Gold status. Achievers at each level receive various prizes and privileges.

New for 2020 is the inclusion of 26er journals. Participants will be able to keep track of all 26 ciders, their tasting notes, dryness level, and whether they would drink those ciders again. The journal will be available for purchase at ninepincider.com.

“The 2020 26er program will feature a whole new round of interesting and unique ciders,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cider maker, Nine Pin Ciderworks. “There’s nothing like it in the hard cider industry and we are confident that for first-timers and returning 26ers, it’ll be well worth the visits to the cidery throughout the year.”

“The 26er Challenge helped support summit stewards in educating approximately 40,000 hikers on the importance of protecting rare alpine plants,” says Kayla White, ADK’s Summit Steward Coordinator. “We cannot do our work without supporters and donors like Nine Pin.”

For more information, visit ninepincider.com.

About Nine Pin Cider Works

Nine Pin Cider Works is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders, sourced from Capital Region and Hudson Valley apples, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider The Apple®, and Drink New York Apples®. www.ninepincider.com.