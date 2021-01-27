Nielsen CGA Launches PurchaseTrak to Quickly Deliver Granular Purchasing Insights to Beverage and Alcohol Suppliers

Today, Nielsen CGA announced the launch of PurchaseTrak, an analytic platform that provides the industry’s most rapid and granular view of purchasing dynamics within the U.S. bar and restaurant landscape. As the latest addition to Nielsen CGA’s suite of market-leading solutions for on-premise establishments, PurchaseTrak will present U.S. beverage and alcohol suppliers with regularly updated, SKU- and pack-level purchasing insights within key on-premise markets and outlet segments.

Addressing the need for highly actionable, local insights, PurchaseTrak provides the industry’s fastest read into drink consumption within the out-of-home space, with just a 10-day lag in reporting. PurchaseTrak provides sub-city analysis that includes purchasing for specific suburbs, such as West Loop in Chicago and Lower Manhattan in New York City. PurchaseTrak data also tracks emerging trends and captures smaller, niche brands, making it particularly valuable to craft beer and wine categories.

By identifying which categories and brands perform down to the city and neighborhood level, as well as the most common or desired drink formats for consumers, beverage and alcohol suppliers can leverage these insights for strategic commercial and activation planning, the development of local, fact-based selling stories, and insight into assortment and brand profitability.

PurchaseTrak serves as a powerful complement to Nielsen’s CGA On-Premise Measurement (OPM) solution, which has provided the only fully projected measurement of the hard-to-track U.S. on-premise market to America’s largest drink suppliers since 2015. Alongside OPM and BeverageTrak, which track brand-level pricing and sales performance down to time of day, PurchaseTrak enables clients to combine the most effective share and sales performance data at a national and market level with local, SKU-level insights for both online ordering and in-outlet sales.

“At a time of unprecedented consumer and retail change in the U.S., there is a real need for granular, local insights so that suppliers can quickly identify opportunities and mitigate risks as they emerge,” said Scott Elliott, Managing Director, Americas, Nielsen CGA.

“PurchaseTrak fills that void. This new, first-to-market tool is designed to empower a supplier’s commercial teams with essential performance tracking as they work harder than ever to protect and regain share, suburb by suburb, in this evolving on-premise environment. Combining sales and consumer data across our entire product suite, beverage suppliers now have the clearest path ever to understanding on-premise dynamics at both a market and hyper-local level.”