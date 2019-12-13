Next Stop Brew Co. Releases 6-Pack Cans

DENVER — Next Stop Brew Co has released its first cans of beer, available for sale at liquor stores around the state. The cans have been released over the course of the last month, with all brands available this week.

“It’s a big moment – we’ve been working toward this since we opened,” co-founder Ben Gettinger said. “Andrew [Moore, my business partner] makes some of the best and most unique beers around. We want our brews to be available to as many people as possible.”

Formerly The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, the brewery rebranded this autumn to simplify its image and make its message easier to communicate. “Our taproom was our lab to dial in our recipes and see what customers responded to,” Moore said.

The packaged beers available – Bangkok Kölsch, Amsterdam Hefeweizen, Rome IPA, and Istanbul Coffee Stout – were the standouts at the brewery’s current taproom at 925 W 8th Ave. in Denver. Seasonal beers will make an appearance beginning in the late spring of 2020.

Next Stop’s distribution partner is Colorado Craft Distributors, which also features Horse & Dragon, Jessup Farm, and Resolute Brewing in its portfolio.

The brewery hopes to launch its products out of state beginning in the spring. A map of locations selling Next Stop beers can be found using their Beer Finder at nextstopbrew.co/beer-finder

For More Information

www.nextstopbrew.co