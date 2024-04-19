Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. Open Doors April 19th to New Tasting Room, Outdoor Bar and Event Space

NEWPORT, R.I.— Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co., the New England-based craft beverage producer and largest “Brewstillery” by production, is thrilled to announce that, after a four-and-a-half-year multiphase project, its facility will reopen it’s doors on Friday, April 19, 2024 with an official grand reopening celebration on April 26, 2024. The completion of this project reflects the company’s dedication to its community, quality, and innovation. “We now possess the capability to manufacture almost any product we can dream up, the space to host events of any level, the platform to engage and grow our community, and a facility and team of world-class caliber befitting our products’ numerous industry awards,” says Brendan O’Donnell, CEO of Newport Craft.

As soon as one crosses the Pell Bridge into Newport, visitors will be welcomed by the newly revamped event and production facility, inviting guests to discover the ongoing revitalization of the North End of Newport as well as the classic attractions of Downtown. When arriving at the property, guests will have plenty of options to explore what Newport Craft has in store. Visitors will first notice the outdoor areas on the ground level for relaxing on the lawns while sipping Newport Craft products from various outdoor bars, playing games, hanging out with friends, or chatting with the friendly staff. Inside, guests can tour the production facilities, with separate distilling and brewing rooms with cutting-edge equipment that can churn out over 100,000 barrels of beer a year, a 10x increase over what was produced pre-renovation.

Whether one arrives for a tour, a laid-back afternoon, or a private event, Newport Craft has a cozy 200-seat indoor taproom and event space upstairs for memorable moments connected to a tranquil 150-person outdoor beer garden and a rooftop area. No matter where guests are on the property or how they choose to enjoy it, visitors will be amazed by the stunning views of the famous Pell Bridge. Newport Craft imagines this as a space for spontaneous gatherings, weddings, community markets, film events, music events, and anything else guests can imagine. This is a space for visitors and locals in the community to enjoy a view of Newport like nothing else.

The transformation of Newport Craft’s facilities during this multi-year process has also demonstrated the company’s continued dedication to quality, their faithful customers, and the community as they employed a strategy that allowed the company never to halt production of their varied offerings during construction. The company has eagerly grown the team, hired talented people from all over the country to live and work in Newport, and continued growing their partnership with the local community while making an investment exceeding $28 million in the North-End of Newport.

This project has also led to a new period of product development and renewal for all the Newport Craft brands. Newport Craft has added a modern microbiology lab as part of the facility build-out, as the company’s commitment to quality and innovation is the priority when ensuring that every drink meets the brand’s exacting standards. The company is also happy to launch a range of alternative beverages in tandem with the launch of the new facility, made in-house, to suit its customers’ various tastes and needs. Furthermore, during the transformation, Newport Craft added additional brands to its portfolio, like Braven and Radiant Pig, which were acquired and relocated to the Newport facility as part of the company’s larger strategy. However, the core of the Newport Craft business, its award-winning beers, whiskies, and rums, drove the desire to grow the company’s capabilities to continue to meet the demands of its consumers and provide the best quality products.

“This transformation of our facility and the scope of our operations proves our dedication to improving the community around us through new additions like our improved water treatment system, new job opportunities for locals, and partnerships with community organizations. This is the next chapter of the Newport Craft story, one focused on providing locals, visitors, and customers all over the United States with refreshing products and unique experiences. Our team’s amazing work getting us here has created a space reflecting our enthusiasm for our products and the people we serve. Here, everyone is invited to share in the results of our hard work in an atmosphere that is as relaxing as it is welcoming. There is nothing else like it in Newport” continues Brendan O’Donnell.

Join us in celebrating this new chapter at Newport Craft during our grand reopening.

Founded in 1999 in the heart of Newport, Rhode Island, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. has positioned itself as a trailblazer in the New England craft beverage scene. Our journey since 2017 has been marked by relentless innovation, the expansion of our product range, and the enhancement of our production facilities. Newport Craft proudly offers a diverse portfolio of products, including our flagship Rhode Trip IPA and Save the Robots IPA, alongside experimental batches that showcase our creativity. Together with our affiliated brands, Radiant Pig Craft Beers and Braven Brewing, we stand as a leading brewstillery in New England by production, dedicated to paving the way forward in the craft beer and spirits industry.

