New Spiked Coconut Water Launches Nationwide Sales

NEW JERSEY – Osena Beverage, a new drinks company, recently announced national availability of Osena, a spiked coconut water with a natural hint of sweetness. The ready-to-drink line expands the emerging Functional Beverage space, providing better-for-you options in a variety of flavors.

Osena is made using real coconut water with naturally occurring electrolytes, zero sugar and one hundred calories per 12 fluid ounce can at five percent ABV. “We wanted to create something that we thought was missing for those who wanted to enjoy today and feel good about tomorrow,” said Co-Founder Chris Allen.

The company quietly launched its first two products, Pure Original and Exotic Pineapple, in the Northeastern region of the U.S., to ensure that the better-for-you choice was also a better-tasting one. “Surprisingly, we found that people who may not prefer the taste of coconut water by itself, overwhelmingly enjoyed the refreshing and tropical taste of Osena,” said Co-Founder Vicente Surraco.

Based on the positive response it received after its initial release, Osena launched its first variety pack, The Islands Collection, which includes three brand new, trending flavors, Ripe Mango, Divine Guava and Lush Dragon Fruit along with the original, Exotic Pineapple.

The young company’s spiked coconut water is a choice to feel good about because it uses natural ingredients and supports the environment as it recently announced its commitment to One Percent for the Planet, whose members contribute at least one percent of their annual sales to support environmental causes.

Osena Spiked Coconut Water is available in an eight-can variety pack, The Islands Collection and is also available in two single-flavor four-packs, Pure Original and Exotic Pineapple. Osena is available for purchase in-store in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Maryland and nationwide online.

For More Information:

http://drinkosena.com/