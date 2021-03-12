New Realm to Re-Release 4 of its Best Sellers This Spring

ATLANTA, Ga. & VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.– New Realm Brewing is set to re-release four of their best-selling classics this week. Lime of the Party Key Lime Gose, Doomsday Hound Russian Imperial Stout, a special Templeton Rye Barrel-Aged Doomsday Hound, plus the 4th release of the company’s anniversary Radegast Triple IPA. All four brands will return to shelves beginning this week.

“With last week’s announcement of our Savannah, GA location opening, and the release of our two newest core brands, AlphaWater Premium Hard Seltzer and beLOW Hazy IPA, it has been an exciting season for New Realm,” said Bob Powers, Co-Founder and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of New Realm Brewing. “Now, we are looking forward to the return of four New Realm classics, each with a unique and sought-after flavor profile.”

About the Fan-Favorite Brands:

With a beautiful balance of tart Florida Key Lime, sweet vanilla, sea salt, and coriander, Lime of the Party is like a slice of key lime pie in a glass. This dessert-inspired sour ale pairs perfectly with seaside views, freshly caught cuisine, and another slice! Light and tart, this Gose is returning just in time for springtime and warmer weather.

New Realm’s viciously flavorful Russian Imperial Stout has broken its chains once again and is ready to unleash its wrath for a fourth time. Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Doomsday Hound pours a deep black color with a thick brown foamy head. It sinks its teeth into you upon the first sip, with intense, full body, roasted coffee and cocoa flavors.

A Templeton Rye Barrel-Aged Doomsday Hound will also be releasing as part of New Realm’s Wooded Reserve Series. This beer is aged seven months in Templeton Rye barrels, giving it a full-bodied, roasty flavor. Expect lots of oak, vanilla, and bourbon, with a hint of coconut, coffee, cocoa, anise, and some alcohol warmth. “Doomsday Hound is a great recipe which uses a mountain of English malts. It was one of the first high-gravity beers we ever brewed at New Realm, and the complexity of the flavors make it a great beer for aging in barrels. The oaky vanilla notes from the Templeton Rye barrel blend beautifully with the roasted chocolate and coffee notes found in Doomsday Hound,” said Mitch Steele, Co-Founder and Brewmaster of New Realm Brewing.

Finally, releasing once again is the intensely hopped Radegast Triple IPA, a huge beer that commemorates the company’s Anniversary each year. This release marks the brand’s fourth anniversary, during which time the Radegast’s cult status has only grown. This celebratory ale features a unique dry-hop aroma and flavor, with citrus, resin and peach flavors. Radegast has a mild malt character in both nose and taste, with an 11.5% ABV that gives it a full-bodied flavor, with a touch of dryness due to its high ABV.

These exciting releases are available on draft and in New Realm’s to-go coolers in both Atlanta and Virginia Beach, as well as retailers around Georgia and Virginia beginning March 9, 2021.

Information:

Lime of the Party:

Style: Key Lime Gose

Specs: 4% ABV / 7 IBUs

Appearance: Pale yellow with a slight haze

Availability: 12oz six pack cans and draft

Doomsday Hound:

Style: Russian Imperial Stout

Specs: 9.5% ABV / 60 IBU

Color: Black

Package: 16oz four pack cans and draft

Templeton Rye Barrel-Aged Doomsday Hound:

Style: Russian Imperial Stout Aged in Templeton Rye Barrels

Specs: 13.9% ABV / 40 IBU

Color: Black

Package: 12/500ml bottles

Radegast:

Style: Triple IPA

Specs: 11.5% ABV / 100

Color: Deep Gold

Package: 16oz four pack cans and draft

New Realm Brewing is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE in Atlanta, Georgia (30306) and 1209 Craft Lane in Virginia Beach, Virginia (23454). For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing:

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000 square-foot space on Atlanta’s east side Beltline trail in December of 2017, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000 square-foot restaurant, rooftop patio and beer garden. A second location opened in Virginia Beach in the middle of 2018 enabling New Realm to increase their ability to innovate and create new beers. The Virginia Beach location is a 58,000 square-foot space with a 50bbl brewhouse, a large outdoor beer garden, private event space and restaurant. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach.

New Realm’s awards include: Brewbound’s “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.