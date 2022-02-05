New Realm Brewing’s Lime of the Party Gose Makes Its Return For The Third Year

ATLANTA, Georgia – Shake off the winter blues and enjoy a fresh slice of key lime pie, in a glass! New Realm Brewing is set to re-release their fan favorite Lime of the Party Gose. With a beautiful balance of tart Florida Key Lime, sweet vanilla, sea salt, and coriander, Lime of the Party is like a slice of key lime pie in a glass. This dessert-inspired sour ale pairs perfectly with seaside views, freshly caught cuisine, and another slice! Light and tart, Lime of the Party will be releasing in taprooms on Friday, January 21st, and rolling out to retailers over the next week.

What started as a limited, draft-only release at the brewery’s taprooms in Fall 2018 is now a sought-after annual release. Lime of the Party’s refreshing and tart taste have made it a fan-favorite, which is enjoyed by drinkers any time of year.

“Key Lime Pie is one of my personal favorites,” said Mitch Steele, Co-Founder and Brewmaster of New Realm Brewing. “Fresh Key Lime juice from Florida is added during the fermentation process, as well as vanilla to round out the tartness and provide that whipped cream essence to the beer. Lime of the Party has a perfect sweet to sour ratio, for easy drinking that truly is like enjoying Key Lime Pie in a glass.”

This refreshing and tart sour ale is available now on draft and in 12oz 6 pack cans in New Realm’s brewery to-go coolers. Lime of the Party will also be rolling out to retailers around Georgia, Virginia, and parts of South Carolina over the coming week.

Information:

Style: Key Lime Gose

Specs: 4% ABV / 7 IBUs

Appearance: Pale yellow with a slight haze

Package: 12oz six pack cans and draft

Distribution: Throughout Georgia, Virginia, and downstate South Carolina

Availability: January 21, 2022

About New Realm Brewing:

New Realm is an American craft brewery and distillery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. The Company has a flagship brewery and restaurant in Atlanta, GA, a production brewery and restaurant in Virginia Beach, VA, a dedicated distillery and restaurant in Savannah, GA, and brewery restaurant in Charleston, SC. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric community focused commitment and approach.

New Realm’s awards include: Brewbound’s “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.

For More Information

www.newrealmbrewing.com