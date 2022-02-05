New Realm Brewing’s Hazy Like an Ox Makes its Return for the Third Year

ATLANTA, Georgia – New Realm Brewing is set to re-release Hazy Like an Ox Double IPA for the third year. For the first release in New Realm’s 2022 Monsters & Myths Double IPA Series, they celebrate the mythical minotaur, with a brand new can design and 12oz cans. New Realm introduced this imaginative and illustrative series to captivate hop-loving beer fans. The series aims to bring fans along for a journey into extraordinary new realms, while paying homage to some of the world’s most famous (and infamous) mythical legends.

Hazy Like an Ox is charging its way back into the lineup January 11th, this time, with a brand-new label design taking the brand from Babe the Blue Ox to an exciting 80’s minotaur. This fan favorite DIPA is brewed to be the big brother to New Realm’s flagship Hazy IPA, Hazy Like a Fox. Make no bull about it, this gigantic juicy hazy double IPA takes it to the next level with a beastly aromatic blend of orange, lemon, and pineapple hop notes. With a deep golden pour and a bullish amount of Azacca, El Dorado, and Idaho 7 Hops, you might say we’re hoptimists who look at this glass as half-bull.

“When we began our Monsters & Myths series three years ago, we wanted to brew a beer that was an Imperial version of our flagship IPA, Hazy Like a Fox. This double IPA uses the same blend of grains, a touch of lactose to enhance the sweetness, and two dry hopping sessions. The result is a medium-full bodied beer with a soft, light bitterness and a pronounced juicy hop character throughout,” said Mitch Steele, Co-Founder and Brewmaster of New Realm Brewing.

“With our Monsters & Myths series, we really wanted to explore various mythical legends and then depict them in a creative and fun manner, because craft beer is meant to be fun and creative” said Erik Leach, Marketing Brand Manager of New Realm Brewing. “This can design gives a retro nod to the 80s, with a rad skater vibe that is really fun.”

This hazy and juicy double IPA is now available on draft and in brand-new 12oz 6 pack cans in New Realm’s brewery to-go coolers, as well as your favorite retailers around Georgia, Virginia, and parts of South Carolina.

Information:

Style: Hazy DIPA

Specs: 9% ABV / 50 IBUs

Appearance: deep golden with a light haze and creamy white foam.

Package: 12oz six pack cans and draft

Distribution: Throughout Georgia, Virginia, and downstate South Carolina

Availability: January 11, 2022

About New Realm Brewing

New Realm is an American craft brewery and distillery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. The Company has a flagship brewery and restaurant in Atlanta, GA, a production brewery and restaurant in Virginia Beach, VA, a dedicated distillery and restaurant in Savannah, GA, and brewery restaurant in Charleston, SC. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric community focused commitment and approach.

New Realm’s awards include: Brewbound’s “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.

