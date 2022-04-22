New Realm Brewing Introduces Restricted Area Double IPA

ATLANTA, Georgia – New Realm Brewing is set to release an exciting new addition to their 2022 Monsters & Myths Series. The inspiration for this Double IPA series comes from the Monsters & Myths which captivate our imagination with legendary lore. New Realm introduced Monsters & Myths to captivate hop-loving beer fans and bring them along for a journey into extraordinary new realms, while paying homage to some of the world’s most famous (and infamous) mythical legends.

For the second release of their 2022 Monsters & Myths Series, New Realm is unleashing the secrets of Area 51 with an all-new otherworldly West Coast-style Double IPA. Restricted Area is brewed with a paranormal amount of Citra and Mosaic hops for a hop-forward beer that is ripe with citrus, berry, and stone fruit aromatics. With one sip of this extraterrestrial DIPA, you’ll feel yourself transfer to another dimension.

“Restricted Area is a classic West Coast-style DIPA, exclusively brewed with two popular hop varieties, Citra and Mosaic. We had never brewed a beer that exclusively used these two hops, until a recent pilot brew. It was so well received in our taproom, that we knew we needed to use this blend in Restricted Area DIPA. Besides being dry-hopped at 3 lbs. per barrel, we also used a blend of American, English and German malts to this DIPA, to give Restricted Area even more complexity and depth.” Shared Mitch Steele, Co-Founder and Brewmaster of New Realm Brewing.

“Our Monsters & Myths DIPA series is a favorite among beer fans every year, and we can’t wait for Restricted Area to make its debut as our newest addition to the lineup,” said Bob Powers, Co-Founder and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of New Realm Brewing. “We joke that Restricted Area is a ‘Martian-Style’ DIPA, but really, it’s just out of this world! We cannot wait to see what our hop-loving beer fans think of this new release.”

This West Coast-style DIPA is now available on draft and in brand-new 12oz 6 pack cans in New Realm’s brewery to-go coolers, as well as your favorite retailers around Georgia, Virginia, and Lowcountry South Carolina. The powers that be don’t want you to find out about the restricted area… but we won’t tell.

Information

Style: West Coast-style DIPA

Specs: 9% ABV / 50 IBUs

Appearance: Gold with a light haze

Package: 12oz six pack cans and draft

Distribution: Throughout Georgia, Virginia, and Lowcountry South Carolina

Availability: April 2022

New Realm products are available at its locations as well as at bars and retail outlets throughout Georgia, Virginia, and Lowcountry South Carolina.

About New Realm Brewing

New Realm Brewing Co. is an American craft brewery and distillery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. The Company has a flagship brewery and restaurant in Atlanta, GA, a production brewery and restaurant in Virginia Beach, VA, a dedicated distillery and restaurant in Savannah, GA, and brewery restaurant in Charleston, SC. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric community focused commitment and approach.New Realm’s awards include: Brewbound’s “Rising Star” brewery, Ratebeer’s “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner. Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.

For More Information

https://newrealmbrewing.com