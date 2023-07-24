New Realm Brewing Company Expanding into Suffolk, VA with New Craft Brewery and Scratch Restaurant

Suffolk, Virginia – New Realm Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of a new brewery and restaurant located in the new Blue Point at the Riverfront development in Suffolk, Virginia. The 6,000 square-foot facility will include a 5-barrel brewhouse, restaurant, covered rooftop patio, bar, and 8,000 square-foot beer garden that will feature a dog friendly outdoor bar and covered patio. The location is anticipated to be open to the public in the Spring of 2024.

Blue Point at The Riverfront is an 18-acre mixed use development by the Miller Group, located in the Harbour View section of the city. The property is located near the Nansemond and James Rivers and the name pays homage to Blue Point Oysters which are commonly found in both rivers.

The Suffolk location will feature the company’s handcrafted lineup of award-winning craft beers, and limited specialty releases created and brewed by New Realm’s Brewmaster Mitch Steele, who is recognized as one of the craft beer industry’s best brewers. The on-site scratch kitchen will be serving New Realm classics such as the New Realm Burger, the Instagram-famous Mac & Cheese, as well as locally sourced specialties. Complementing New Realm’s high-quality fare and craft beer will be seasonal live music in the outdoor beer garden.

“We have been deeply touched by the warm and hospitable welcome to Virginia Beach and we have searched for a second location that would provide us the opportunity to expand our footprint in Virginia,” shared Carey Falcone, Co-Founder and CEO of New Realm. “After working with TMG on the design of the new brewery, restaurant, and event center at Blue Point on the Riverfront, we knew that we found a second home in Virginia. The New Realm team is excited to bring our locally sourced scratch kitchen and craft beer & spirits to Suffolk and surrounding communities!”

“We are thrilled to welcome New Realm Brewing and Distilling to Suffolk, Virginia. Having worked with them in Virginia Beach we know that they have an excellent executive team, solid values, and an amazing track record in Virginia, Georgia, and South Carolina. New Realm’s brewery, taproom and restaurant will support job creation and draw visitors from the region year-round.” Said Jerry Miller, CEO of The Miller Group.

New Realm’s brewery and restaurant is expected to create over 60 new jobs in the local Suffolk area. The Company is focused on positively impacting the communities in which it operates, and maintains a firm commitment to environmental sustainability, supporting local and independent craft communities, and the art and science of great craft brewing and distilling.

New Realm products are available at its locations, as well as at bars and retail outlets throughout Georgia, Virginia, South Carolina and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The Suffolk facility will be New Realm’s sixth location.

About New Realm Brewing Co.

New Realm is an American craft brewery and distillery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers, and Mitch Steele. The Company operates production and innovation breweries/distilleries, each with on-site scratch kitchens serving globally inspired, locally sourced fare, in multiple Southeastern US cities. New Realm’s core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric community focused commitment and approach.

New Realm’s awards include Multiple Great American Beer Fest gold medals (2022), Brewbound’s “Rising Star” Brewery, Ratebeer’s “Best New Brewer in Georgia,” Ratebeer’s 11th “Best New Brewer in the World”, and Virginia Craft Beer Cup’s gold medal (2019 & 2021) and “Best in Show” for Euphonia Pilsner (2019). Brewmaster Mitch Steele was awarded the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing and authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes, and the Evolution of India Pale Ale.

For More Information

https://newrealmbrewing.com/