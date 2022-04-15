New Female Owned Brewery Set to Open in Indianapolis 4/16

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – A new female-owned microbrewery is set to open in the east side Indianapolis neighborhood of Twin Aire. Kismetic Beer Company’s grand opening is scheduled for April 16, 2022.

Kismetic Beer Company was founded by Nicole Oesch and her husband Ryan Oesch, who met working in the Indianapolis craft beer industry and had long-aspired to open their own brewery. They envisioned a brewery with a curated design aesthetic to create a welcoming, inclusive space in the Indianapolis market. “We really wanted to create the space that we felt we couldn’t quite find in Indianapolis as consumers,” says the couple. “We just created the bar that we wanted to spend time in.”

Offering up to ten beers on draft, Kismetic will brew low-to-mid-level alcohol by volume (ABV) beers, with a focus on lagers and unique adjuncts for all styles. Kismetic will also offer an assortment of additional beverages, including cider, wine, seltzer and non-alcoholic options. The brewery is 21+ only and will have local favorite Las Mexicanas Super Tacos truck onsite.

Kismetic Beer Company is located on the south side of the 201 Studios building, with parking available on the street and in a lot off Newton Ave. 201 Studios is home to 30+ studios, housing makers and creators of all mediums. Kismetic’s taproom combines slight industrial elements with a chic retro-future living room vibe, complete with plenty of plush seating, bright colors, wood panel walls, a faux fireplace and vintage light fixtures. The brewery’s branding and interior design concepts were brought to life by the husband and wife team behind Indy creative studio Guide and Anchor. Yet another husband and wife artist team, Bicursal Designs, set aside their wood and metal art to help tackle several construction projects within the space.

One of a kind art touches can be seen throughout the space, with custom tiles and artwork created by fellow 201 Studios resident Owens and Crawley, quilted wall art from local Mayfair Taproom owner Hilary Powers, and a latch hook rug centerpiece above the taps created by Kismetic’s own Nicole Oesch

For More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/kismeticbeerco