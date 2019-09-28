New England Brewing Co. Names New Director of Sales

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. – New England Brewing Co. is pleased to announce that Jamal “Jammy” Robinson has joined the company as its new Director of Sales.

Jamal comes to New England Brewing most recently from his role as Director of Sales, with Stony Creek Brewing where they distributed throughout the New England Region. Jamal spent more than 5 years leading strategic initiatives in developing their brands from the ground up. Prior to that he spent 9 years developing beer brands in multiple roles.

“We’re excited to welcome someone of Jamal’s caliber to the NEBCO team. He joins us at a time when our beer brands are rapidly growing. Jamal’s enthusiasm and experience will integrate perfectly with our business model,” says Rob Leonard, New England Brewing’s Owner/CEO. “We know NEBCo’s growth will be further propelled by Jamal’s leadership. We couldn’t be happier that he will be instrumental in helping execute our expansion plan while simultaneously leading our awesome sales team.”

“I’m honored and couldn’t be more excited to start the next chapter of my life at New England Brewery. I’ve been a huge fan of both the people and the liquid at NEBCo for a long time. They have proven to be a fun brand with uncompromising quality, innovation, community and culture with a great team working hard to hold those standards true.” Says Robinson, “The continued growth of Sea Hag is proof that even though this industry has changed in the last few years, customers still have loyalty to the quality and consistency they have always gotten, and will continue to get from NEBCo. That’s exactly the kind of brand I want to be a part of.”

About New England Brewing Company

Rob Leonard was the Brewer when the brewery resided in Norwalk CT in the late 90’s. The owners at that time decided to close so Rob purchased the name and his recipes. Rob found a location in Woodbridge CT to resurrect New England Brewing Company in 2002. Since then It has grown significantly over the last 17 years and now faces its most exciting phase of growing with the planning of a new brewery.