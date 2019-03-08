New Day Craft to Release Core Meads in Cans

INDIANAPOLIS — New Day Craft is moving their core meads from bottles to 4-pack cans. Starting April 1st, you’ll begin seeing them on shelves and menus all over the tri-state area (Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio), as well as New York City. In 2018, they began their can conversion with their hard cider and then with a brand new line of Mead Spritzers.

The goal? “Accessibility: We’re offering our same delicious, high quality beverages in a package and at a price that is far more approachable to a greater number of customers,” says Tia Agnew, CEO and Co-Founder. “Our hard ciders and Mead Spritzers are line priced at $9.99/4-pk, with our core meads coming in at $11.99 and $12.99, depending on the variety. In May, we’ll begin our seasonal line with a Passion Fruit Mead Spritzer, which will be priced at $10.99.”

“We’re continually innovating, and converting to cans is the next logical evolution of our company,” Tia explained. “This move is the culmination of five years of investment in the production side of our operation; gearing up for a sizeable wholesale market expansion. We couldn’t be more thrilled for our future!”

The four meads hitting the market in cans on April 1st are:

Shelby Blue Ribbon – Tangy Strawberry Rhubarb Mead, 6% ABV

ReThinker – Dry Hopped Blueberry Mead, 6% ABV

Washington’s Folly – Tart Cherry Mead, 6% ABV

Live Currant – Sweet and Tart Black Currant Mead, 6% ABV

About New Day Craft

Focused on modern craft mead and hard cider, New Day Craft has been producing their innovative, palate pleasing beverages since 2006. Having built their brand through their commitment to creating quality, well balanced products, they enjoy an excellent reputation with their products actively sought after by mead, cider and beer drinkers from all over. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, their company is strongly focused on growing their distribution; so be on the lookout as New Day Craft comes to your neighborhood! Lean more at www.newdaycraft.com.