Neshaminy Creek Brewing Unveils New Logo & Announces Forthcoming Rebrand

CROYDON, Pennsylvania – Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company was Bucks County’s first production brewery when they first opened their doors nearly 10 years ago, and now they’re unveiling a new logo and forthcoming rebrand to celebrate that milestone. Fans of the brewery will begin to notice the new logo at the brewery’s 3 taprooms and on new merchandise launching the week of Thanksgiving. All new can art and packaging will begin hitting shelves in early 2022 to kick off their 10th anniversary.

The brewery has always prided itself on having attention grabbing and dynamic label art since it began canning their beers in 2014. Working with Fried Design Co., the brewery has come up with a new bold look that feels fresh while still remaining faithful to the company’s roots and inspirations.

“A lot has changed over the last decade, both for Neshaminy Creek and the craft beer industry at large,” says Kyle Park, Director of Sales and Marketing at Neshaminy Creek. “We wanted the rebranding to reflect all of that and be a better representation of who we are today. The new logo isn’t a drastic change but I can’t wait to show off the new cans! It’s been a long but exciting process working with Fried and everyone’s stoked on where we’ve landed.”

Local beer lovers should keep an eye on Neshaminy Creek’s social media channels over the next couple of months for a better look at the new branding, details on new merchandise, and sneak peeks at the forthcoming label and packaging updates.

About Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is an award-winning craft brewery and taproom located just north of Philadelphia in Croydon, PA. They use their DIY ethic to make great tasting beer that challenges both their drinkers’ expectations and their brewers’ skills. Founded in 2010, Neshaminy Creek has grown exponentially over the years and expanded distribution across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and New York. In Summer 2020, Neshaminy Creek opened another location inside the Ferry Market located in New Hope, PA where guests can purchase onsite pints and beer to-go. Neshaminy Creek opened their third location inside The Station in Dublin, PA in October 2021.

For More Information:

https://neshaminycreekbrewing.com