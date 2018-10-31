Nectar Creek Announces Release of Top Bar Coffee Session Mead

PHILOMATH, Ore., — Due to an overwhelming demand, Nectar Creek announces its latest release of Top Bar, a coffee session mead, in package for the first time. Top Bar originally debuted in 2015 as a specialty draft-only product. Fantastic reviews and a strong following triggered the company to release one draft only small batch of the product every year since then. For the first time, Top Bar is back this Fall not just on draft, you can also find it in cans and bottles, hitting shelves starting this month.

“Top Bar is truly a special product. Strong, fresh aromas of coffee fill the nose while flavors of rich coffee, vanilla from the bourbon cured oak and the sweetness of honey treat the palate with every sip.” Nick Lorenz, a co-founder of Nectar Creek, describes the product.

By definition, mead is the fermentation of honey into an alcoholic beverage. Called out on the label, Top Bar’s ingredients simply consist of coffee, honey & water and is a 6.5% ABV session mead. Nectar Creek’s meads are called “session mead” due to their lower alcohol content than a traditional mead style, and are light and carbonated. This style is a driving force in Nectar Creek’s success introducing mead into the mainstream.

This fall release is made with raw Oregon wildflower honey and locally roasted organic coffee. The 2018 release of Top Bar features over 2 lbs per BBL of freshly roasted local coffee and oak chips cured in bourbon combining for a mosaic of delightful aromas and flavors.

“We’re blessed with an abundance of amazing beverages in the PNW, from wines to craft brews, and especially coffee. It’s exciting to bring some of these favorites together: Oregon honey and local coffee.” States Chris Orr, Head Mead Maker. “These simple ingredients create complex flavors to be enjoyed anytime of day, from brunch to after work!”

About Nectar Creek

Founded in 2012, Nectar Creek makes session meads using raw unfiltered honey sourced directly from beekeepers. Their offerings include a wide variety of dry, carbonated session meads. As one of the leaders of the resurgence of the mead category, Nectar Creek’s products have been helping bring this age-old beverage into the mainstream. Visit their newly opened tap room and restaurant in Philomath, Oregon or find their products distributed in one of nine states including; Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Rhode Island, North Carolina and South Carolina. To learn more about the company and track their progress pick up a bottle off the shelf, visit NectarCreek.com or follow them on social media.