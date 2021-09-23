Narragansett’s Märzen Lager Returns for Fall

Hallo Nachbar! Narragansett Beer announces the return of Fest, a traditional Märzen Lager, just in time for the start of Oktoberfest.

The 5.5% ABV amber lager is brewed with Germany’s highest quality hops and malts, creating a balanced brew with notes of bread and toasted malt to start, followed by a crisp, subtly spiced hop finish – fit for King Gambrinus himself!

Available in 16 oz cans throughout the Northeast, Fest is the perfect choice for beer lovers to toast to the beloved celebration with friends and family throughout the season.

https://www.narragansettbeer.com

