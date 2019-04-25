Narragansett Beer Releases Del’s Watermelon Shandy

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – Summertime is around the corner and the living is shandy! Narragansett Beer and Del’s Frozen Lemonade are teaming up once again to release the new Del’s Watermelon Shandy, a refreshingly different addition to Narragansett’s unique “Hi Neighbor Mash Up” series. Joining the wildly popular and year-round Del’s Lemon Shandy, the new seasonally available Del’s Watermelon Shandy boasts sweet and tart watermelon flavors, rich New England history and Ocean State pride. The refreshing blend of Rhode Island’s iconic beer and New England’s favorite icy treat makes the perfect companion for your cooler this summer.

Dating all the way back to 1840 in Naples, Italy, Del’s Frozen Lemonade began when great–grandfather Delucia carried snow into nearby caves, insulating it with a straw and then combining it with sugar and fresh lemon juice for a delectable frozen drink. Nearly a century later, DeLucia’s great–grandson Angelo brought the recipe to Cranston, Rhode Island, where locals got a first taste of the now beloved summer beverage. Today, Del’s Frozen Lemonade is symbol of summertime, revered by New Englanders as a go–to hot weather treat and available statewide in several varieties.

“If you ever want a quick way to start a heated debate with your neighbor here in Rhode Island, and I know you do, just ask what their favorite Del’s flavor is,” says Mark Hellendrung, President of Narragansett Beer. “While Del’s has made a ton of great flavors in the last 70+ years, around here it’s the Lemon and Watermelon that we argue over the most. So we figured, ‘why not fuel the fire’? I suspect our Nobel Peace Prize is in the mail.”

At 4.7 ABV, these thirst-quenching beers are light and juicy summertime staples. The Del’s Lemon Shandy and the Del’s Watermelon Shandy are available in six–packs of 16–ounce tallboys and 12–packs of 12–ounce cans for market price ($10.99 and $15.99 SRP, respectively), as well as draft. Both will be distributed throughout the entire Narragansett footprint beginning April 15th, 2019.

ABOUT NARRAGANSETT BEER:

Narragansett Beer…Brewed since 1890. ‘Gansett is a straightforward, quality beer that has been a New England tradition for generations, producing a classic family of award-winning American lagers & ales. Today, ‘Gansett is produced in Pawtucket, R.I and in Rochester, N.Y., and is one of America’s top 50 regional brewers and the fastest-growing in the Northeast. Narragansett is available for purchase in local restaurants, bars, and liquor stores throughout New England, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Portland, Ore. and Nashville and Chattanooga, Tenn. For additional information, visitwww.narragansettbeer.com or follow Narragansett on Facebook (/NarragansettBeer), Twitter (@GansettBeer) and Instagram (@GansettBeer).