Mother Road Brewing Company Teams with Lowell Observatory On Lowell Lager

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona – Mother Road Brewing Company and Lowell Observatory are pleased to co-create the kind of beer that fans congregate over. The limited-edition Lowell Lager will be released on February 12, 2022. Custom-brewed for gazing into the cosmos while enjoying a distinguished beer, Lowell Lager celebrates Flagstaff’s stellar astronomical history.

Much thought went into formulating a beer to reach the widest crowd while celebrating the 3rd Annual I Heart Pluto Festival. Lowell's crew showed up at Mother Road for an epic brew day, with respect paid to past achievements in astronomy while looking forward to new horizons. A true co-creation of recipe, design and starry-eyed inspiration, building community one pint at a time is enhanced by scientific breakthroughs for the masses.

“Lowell Observatory is very excited to once again partner with Mother Road on a specialty brew for the I Heart Pluto Festival,” said Lowell Observatory Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Dr. Danielle Adams. “This is a delightful collaboration between two community-minded organizations that honors Flagstaff as the Home of Pluto.”

Lowell reps helped create a Mexican-style lager brewed with pilsner, Vienna and a dab of honey malt. There’s flaked maize for notes of masa, tortilla chips and a slight sweetness. Traditional German Tettnanger coupled with trending Lemondrop and Cascade hops provide a hint of lemon and spice to all the malt-focus. At 4.1-percent ABV and 21 IBUs, it’s ready to sip, share and slake your thirst for connection.

The limited-edition beer will be available only while supplies last. Mother Road and Lowell will debut the beer on February 12th at Mother Road’s Tap Room at 7 Mikes Pike and at the opening of the “I Heart Pluto Festival” at Lowell, from 6-8 pm the same evening.

About Lowell Observatory

Lowell Observatory is a private, nonprofit astronomical research institution, founded in 1894 by Percival Lowell in Flagstaff, Arizona. The observatory has been the site of many important discoveries, including the first detection of the expanding universe and the discovery of Pluto by Clyde Tombaugh in 1930. Today, the observatory’s scientists use ground-based telescopes around the world, telescopes in space, and NASA planetary spacecraft to conduct research in diverse areas of astronomy and planetary science. The observatory also welcomes visitors from around the world for a variety of educational experiences, including telescope viewing, historical tours and science presentations.

About Mother Road Brewing Company

Mother Road Brewing Company is an Arizona top-three craft regional brewery located along Route 66 in Flagstaff. Inspired by John Steinbeck’s name for Route 66 in The Grapes of Wrath, Mother Road distributes statewide in Arizona with Hensley Beverage Company and its partners.

For More Information:

https://motherroadbeer.com