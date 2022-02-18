Mother Road Brewing Company Promotes New VP, Sales Director

Oliver Adams and Stephanie Henderson have proven themselves, worked their way up.

Flagstaff, AZ — Mother Road Brewing Company is very pleased to announce the internal promotion of Oliver Adams to Vice-President of Operations and Culture and Stephanie Henderson to Director of Arizona Craft Beer. Both are young professionals who began at the company’s roots. Adams was a Northern Arizona University Intern. Henderson worked in the Tap Room. Both credit Mother Road values as central to the company’s rise — and their own.

“I’ve been able to grow and adapt because our culture encourages us to be dauntless and take on responsibilities that lead us toward our desired potential,” Adams says, “With that comes accountability and Mother Road always provides support, training and opportunity.” Adams will focus on systems development, financial reporting, strategy and sustainability — a passion.

He serves on the board of Arizona Forward, a non-profit whose mission is to bring business and civic leaders together to improve environmental sustainability. Adams also initiated Mother Road’s unique collaboration with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, yielding its own beer — Conserve & Protect Golden Ale — and donating a share of its profits. His contributions will support those efforts as well as help build Mother Road into a legacy company. “He codified the Mother Road culture, allowing us continued growth in Arizona and the Southwest,” says CEO Michael Marquess.

For her part, Stephanie Henderson has shown a dedication to beer and menu development, a joy of beer-paired dinners and the rare approach of a consultant instead of a salesperson. “Stephanie is driven by growing our business so that the account and Mother Road succeed together,” Marquess adds. “By concentrating on this mutually beneficial model and supporting our distributor, Hensley Beverage Company, she has helped grow Mother Road into a regional brewery.”

Henderson laughs about her hiring at age 19, “I found the job on Craig’s List and didn’t know anything about beer.” Yet her acumen showed as she moved quickly from Tap Room Host to Draft Tech, performing so well she was asked to chair the influential Donations Committee. A brief sojourn away from Flagstaff lasted a couple years before Marquess asked her back.

“Mother Road taught me everything I know about hospitality and craft beer,” she concludes. “It says a lot that they’d foster my professional growth while teaching me skills and giving me tools to succeed.” And in about five short years for each of them, Adams and Henderson are helping design the brand’s future, as both work in new roles to support the company-wide goal of becoming Arizona’s premier craft brewer.

