Mother Road Brewing Company Now Regional Brewery

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona – Last year Mother Road brewed 19,385 taxable barrels (BBLs) — well over the mark of 15,000 BBLs The Brewer’s Association uses for its Regional classification. This is up 6,019 BBLs, or 45 percent, from 2022’s 13,366 taxable BBLs. A Regional Brewery distinction is especially meaningful to our crew who set sights on the goal before doors opened on November 17, 2011.

The news comes as a huge boost during challenges faced by the pandemic. It’s a testament to resilience and what brings people together to enjoy each other’s company. Whether at home, in restaurants and bars, or hopefully as an enduring flavor of life moving forward, we can still build community one pint at a time.

The honor for this hard-earned milestone goes to our crew, rallying daily around our values: Radical Hospitality, Resourceful, Dauntless, Curiosity and Puckish. Our brewery’s culture drives Mother Road toward new opportunities awaiting down the road, like expanding brewery capacity while still providing distinguished, quality beer with the amount of square footage at our disposal.

We seek to build more community, widen our circle of friends and expand a presence in Arizona with distribution partner Hensley Beverage Company. We’ll experiment with unique recipes while remaining true to our core four: Tower Station IPA, Daily Driver IPA, Limited Visibility Hazy IPA and Conserve And Protect Golden Ale, found on tap and in groceries around the state we proudly serve.

About Mother Road Brewing Company

Mother Road Brewing Company is a leading, regional craft brewery located along Route 66 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Inspired by John Steinbeck’s name for Route 66 in The Grapes of Wrath, Mother Road distributes statewide in Arizona with Hensley Beverage Company and its partners.

