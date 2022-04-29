Mother Earth Brewing Company Releases Two New Beers for 12th Anniversary

Vista, CA & Nampa, ID – Mother Earth has been building speed through the first quarter of the year and is poised to hit its stride this week with the release of two back to back brews – one new and one familiar. The launch of the former, Wolf Mother, comes just a week before the release of Mother Earth’s Anniversary Ale, Big Mother.

The naming convention is about all the Triple IPA’s carnivorous cousin has in common with their annual release, though. Wolf Mother, the latest in the brewery’s Project X Series, favors drinkability and a cloudy, New England-style appearance as opposed to the indulgent, boozy variety the brewery has become known for every May since its inception.

Tasting notes also vary considerably between the two. Big Mother comes through with a one-two punch of hop dankness & tropical fruit. Triple digit IBUs are balanced by a touch of Vienna malt to tame the 10.5% beast, with a dry finish. Wolf Mother, on the other hand, presents with a fluorescent yellow hue with bright hop notes of lemon peel and pineapple, and finishes clean and smooth at just 6.8%.

“Typically we like to let Big Mo stand on its own around this time of year, but with Project X falling in the same release window, we decided to brew a beer that would really compliment it while at the same time would be appreciated on its own merits. They’re really two very different beers, but both exceptional in their own right. Of course playing around with BRU-1 was one of the highlights. Pineapple and stone fruit are really at the forefront of these beers.”

-Chris Baker – Director of Brewing Ops, Mother Earth Brew Co.

Wolf Mother Hazy IPA is out this week in almost all Mother Earth’s major markets. Look for Big Mother Triple IPA to follow the first week of May. Customers will be able to use the brewery’s interactive Beer Finder to locate both beers nearest them at findmotherearthbrewing.com or at Mother Earth’s Anniversary weekend celebration, happening at both Idaho tap room locations the weekend of May 4th. Additional event details can be found on the brewery’s social media accounts or on their blog.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information:

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/beer-release-we-re-dropping-a-pair-of-tasty-mothers-for-our-12th-anniver