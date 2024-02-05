Mother Earth Brewing Company Releases New Project X Series Hazy IPA – ‘Urban Solace’

VISTA, Calif. & NAMPA, Idaho— Mother Earth is entering the fifth year of its beer and art series, Project X. It’s no surprise the program has sustained itself for so long; with a unique twist on beer labels that feature collaborations with artists domestic and abroad, the rotating Hazy IPA series has captured the attention of consumers and retailers alike with its avant-garde approach to what a beer’s cover art should look like.

Mother Earth kicks off 2024 strong with Urban Solace – Another Hazy IPA featuring a rock star triplet of hops in Galaxy, Citra, and experimental “HBC 1019”.

“We’ve reached the point as a brewery where we are getting access to some pretty cool stuff, like priority hop selection and experimental varietals. HBC 1019 is one of those examples. We were really impressed with its characteristics at hop-selection last year.”

-Chris Baker – Director of Brewing Operations, Mother Earth Brew Co.

With a malt bill of nearly 40% oats and wheat, Urban Solace presents itself with huge mid-palate body, held up by slightly more bitterness than the style calls for – consistent with Mother Earth’s trend of designing Hazy beers with a more West-Coast finish. Leaning heavily into HBC 1019, the beer expresses big tropical and stone fruit notes along with a pleasing mix of Valencia oranges and honeydew melon.

For the label art, Mother Earth teamed up with Brazilian artist, Visvel, to create a dramatic cover that depicts a surrealistic world juxtaposing a lonely man’s solitude amidst the chaotic urban world around him. The design is right on brand for the artist:

“I was born and raised in the ghetto. My inspiration comes from the streets. Since I was a kid I’ve been on the streets with my skateboard.”

Urban Solace HIPA is available now on draft and in 16oz cans. Customers can find it using Mother Earth’s beer finder at findmotherearthbrewing.com or at one of Mother Earth’s tap rooms.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/beer-release-our-newest-project-x-release-will-bring-you-urban-solace