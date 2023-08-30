Mother Earth Brewing Company Releases Hop Monster HIPA

VISTA, Calif. & NAMPA, Idaho— Mother Earth just released the latest in its rotating Hazy IPA series and it’s a monster…Hop Monster, that is.

Following its series fore-bearers, Hop Monster leans into its bitterness quite a bit more than the typical New England style of hazies typically found on the shelf – clocking in at 60 IBUs and loaded with Rakau, Nelson, and Citra Hops.

“We’ve been having a lot of fun with these Southern Hemisphere varietals lately. The sweet/tropical/stone fruit characteristics really lend themselves well to the style. The increased bitterness also helps to balance that perceived sweetness. We typically don’t use lactose in our hazy beers, which is often done to assist with haze stability and to increase body, but we’ve found that we can achieve those qualities through brewing methods rather than loading the beer with adjuncts. The result is a medium to full bodied beer with tons of hop aroma and flavor but without the cloying sweetness.”

-Chris Baker – Director of Brewing Operations, Mother Earth Brew Co.

As for the other half of the collaborative project – the label art – Mother Earth enlisted Ecuadorean artist, Gabo Zeta, to illustrate the can and the results are wild. Gabo’s “lowbrow” art is defined by its bright saturated colors, psychedelia, 80s & 90s cartoons, punk rock, horror and toy culture and is inspired by the work of Ed “Big Daddy” Roth, the creator of Rat Fink.

Hop Monster HIPA is available now on draft and rolling out in 16oz cans throughout August and September. Customers are urged to locate it using Mother Earth’s beer finder at findmotherearthbrewing.com to locate near them.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/beer-release-hop-monster-hipa