Mother Earth Brewing Company Releases Head Case HIPA

VISTA, Calif. & Nampa, Idaho— Mother Earth is kicking off Spring in style with the release of another Hazy IPA from their lauded Project X Series.

Head Case, as its aptly named for its manic cover art, is a Citra, Galaxy, and Mosaic-hopped HIPA that contains the program’s familiar malt base. Keeping with its familiar brand of West-coast-inspired hazies, the 45 IBU, 7.2 % brew leans on a respectable, yet restrained bitterness that has become the hallmark of Project X releases of late. Mother Earth Director of Brewing Operations, Chris Baker, explains further:

“Combining modern hopping techniques along with the right yeast strain is critical to achieving the right balance of juicy-meets-clean. Head Case is the first beer we’ve brewed to feature our new crop year of Citra and Galaxy, which are showing really strong aromatics, especially in the tropical and stone fruit categories. In order to take advantage of this, we use hops in almost every part of the hot and cold side, including whirlpool, intra-fermentation, and dry-hop additions. Then, of course, our house ‘Juice’ yeast strain is used to give the beer a nice full body while not being overly sweet like some can be.

As is customary with their rotating Artist-inspired series, Head Case displays the psychedelic stylings of Los Angeles-based artist, Michael Gustus. For more information on the beer and the artist, customers are encouraged to visit the brewery’s website at motherearthbrewco.com.

Head Case HIPA rolls out throughout March and is available in 16oz cans and on draft at independent craft beer retailers and at Mother Earth’s Idaho tasting rooms.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information:

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/beer-release-head-case-is-here-to-blow-your-mind