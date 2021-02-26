Mother Earth Brewing Company Releases Flawless Imperfection HIPA

Vista, CA & Nampa, ID – Mother Earth is kicking off a new year of their ‘Project X’ program with the release of another Hazy IPA and it may just be the best in the series.

Flawless Imperfection drinks like a glass of tropical fruit juice with a weighty body, and slight wheaty malt tang. Undoubtedly though, the hops are the star of the show, featuring Sabro, Citra, and Simcoe. The Sabro and Citra really take center stage, with orange blossom, tangerine, and apricot exploding out of the glass upon approach, followed by a secondary layer of passionfruit. Subtle hints of mint and cream arrive mid-palate, and the finish is clean.

“We couldn’t be happier with how this brew turned out all-around. It’s all there – Huge aroma, balanced drinkability, persistent haze without being chalky, and just the right amount of sweetness for the New England style. It also helps when you find just the right combination of hops. It can lead to extraordinary results. This is one of those times.”

-Christopher Baker – Director of Brewing Operations, Mother Earth Brew Co.

The art adorning the cover of the 16oz cans is as impressive as the liquid held within, exquisitely painted by NYC-based artist Zofia Bogusz: The glowing close-up of a female’s eye, carried out with elegance and attention to detail. It’s quite something to behold while sipping on a brew done with equal mastery.

Flawless Imperfection is available in 16oz cans and limited draft where independent craft beers are sold. Customers can search for it near them using Mother Earth’s beer finder at findmotherearthbrewing.com. Customers seeking more info on these and future releases are encouraged to visit Mother Earth’s website and social media accounts.

 

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

