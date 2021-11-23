Mother Earth Brewing Company Releases Final Project X Series Brew of 2021

VISTA, California & NAMPA, Idaho – Mother Earth’s Beer + Art series, Project X, peaks just in time for the holidays with a radical new look and aggressive West Coast-style Hazy to match.

Conditioned Reflex features the soul-stirring artwork of Portland, OR-based artist Corrie Clark, also known as Rekkless Effekt. The metallic label showcases a rabid, salivating animal bearing its teeth, foreshadowing the drinking experience within. The beer impresses in equal measure, with a pineapple and passionfruit aroma explosion at the forefront and a juicy, yet more assertive finish than the Series’ former selections, thanks to heavy-handed late additions of Mosaic and Vic Secret hops. The net result is something that is aggressive inside and out and should satisfy hop heads feeling disconnected from today’s sweeter examples of the style.

“For the last Project X of the year we really wanted to create a beer that appealed to those looking for more oomph in a Hazy while not going totally off the rails. I think we were able to strike a nice balance between a West Coast IPA and the juicier offerings folks have come to expect. This is really kind of a hybrid IPA that should appeal to anyone that loves hops.”

– Chris Baker – Director of Brewing Operations, Mother Earth Brew Co.

Conditioned Reflex is available in 16oz cans and on draft where independent craft beers are sold or at the Mother Earth tasting room in Nampa, ID.

For More Information:

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/word