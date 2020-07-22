Mother Earth Brewing Company Releases Alone In Space Hazy IPA

VISTA, Calif. and NAMPA, Idaho – Mother Earth is releasing an exciting new brew as part of its Project X Series line of beers. Alone In Space is a Hazy Oatmeal IPA and showcases four different tropical hops. It’s featured hop, Sabro, shines with a robust bouquet of tangerine, coconut, tropical and stone fruit, and hints of cedar. To support its hoppy character, a simple grain bill consisting mainly of oats is used to add a creamy body and limit malt influence.

“What’s really exciting about this series is coming up with ways to nuance flavors and aromas through subtle recipe changes. The large percentage of oats used in this beer, for example, gives the beer a really fine & soft hazy quality that plays off of the hops beautifully.”

Chris Baker – Director of Brewing Operations, Mother Earth

The beauty of Alone In Space isn’t just restricted to the liquid though. Mother Earth has chosen a dramatic artistic landscape to frame the liquid, with a gripping illustration on display done by Idaho-native Gail Richards.

Distribution of Alone In Space begins this week in 16oz, 4-pack cans. Customers may find Mother Earth’s products at select craft beer retailers nationally. For more info on Alone In Space and the Project X Series, visit motherearthbrewco.com/project-x.

Stay tuned for additional announcements on new products brewed by one of America’s finest independent craft breweries, Mother Earth Brewing Company.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information

www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/project-x-is-back