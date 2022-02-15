Mother Earth Brewing Company Extends Distribution to New York with Iron Horse Beverage

Vista, CA & Nampa, ID – Mother Earth has just announced another addition to its already extensive distribution network, teaming up with craft-centric New York wholesalers, Iron Horse Beverage.

The Empire State marks the fifth Northeastern state in Mother Earth’s network, and the eighth East of the Mississippi. The brewery’s Executive VP, Kevin Hopkins has been working with Iron Horse for several months on this strategic partnership:

“We first started introducing our beers to the eastern seaboard four years ago. Now, with the addition of New York State, we’ve met our customers’ demands and can satisfy their thirst throughout the five boroughs. Who couldn’t be excited to know that Mother Earth is now available in Manhattan, on Staten Island, and in Brooklyn, The Bronx, Queens and beyond! It’s a great day for us and for all of our fans, and we couldn’t be prouder to be here!”

Iron Horse Beverage has already begun distribution of kegs and cans and to retailers. Coverage will include the entire state, with a focus on the 14 southern counties. Customers will be able to use the brewery’s interactive Beer Finder to locate Mother Earth Beers near them beginning mid-March at findmotherearthbrewing.com.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

