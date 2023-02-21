Mother Earth Brewing Company Expands Flagship ‘Cali Family’ with Peaches & Cream, Combo Pack

VISTA, Calif. & NAMPA, Idaho— Mother Earth’s signature line of cream ales is getting its third flavor varietal this week following the wild success of the brewery’s original flagship ale Cali Creamin’, and its orange Creamsicle counterpart, Cali Creamin’ Creamsicle.

Mother Earth’s newest option follows the trend of Calis-of-the-past by incorporating nostalgic flavors into a proven formula.

“Customer input and R&D have always been the key to the success of these beers, and Peaches & Cream is no different. After years of collecting feedback, and an exhaustive pursuit of the right peach/vanilla/cream ratio, we finally landed on a product that is going to please old school fans of the original Cali but also bring in those looking for something fresh and exciting.”

-Daniel Love – President, Mother Earth Brew Co.

Cali Creamin’ Peaches & Cream will launch part of, and along-side, a compelling 12-pack variety case known as the “Cali Combo Pack”, which features the trio of Cali flavors in a convenient 12oz mixed-pack. The exclusivity means customers will need to seek out the Combo Pack in order to get their hands on Peaches & Cream in cans or find it on draft near you.

Mother Earth urges customers to visit their Beer Finder to locate Cali Combo packs, or Peaches & Cream on draft, at findmotherearthbrewing.com. Both formats roll out to distro throughout Feb and March and will be available at their Idaho tap rooms beginning 2/24.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand-crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information:

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/word