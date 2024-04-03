Mother Earth Brewing Company Expands Flagship “Cali Family” With Peaches & Cream, Combo Pack

VISTA, Calif. & NAMPA, Idaho— Mother Earth is adding another stellar release to its lineup of rotating Hazy IPAs. The latest Project X Series brew follows the series’ trend of keeping the malt bill somewhat minimal and instead focusing on hop combinations to achieve complex flavors and aroma. The most recent example being Metamorphosis, which pairs a celebrity hop trio of Citra, Mosaic, and Strata.

Having erred toward the sweet fruit and coconut flavors of their last Project X Series release, Mother Earth’s brewers decided to swing the pendulum, calling for more traditional IPA flavors with Metamorphosis. Mosaic and Citra hops leave passionfruit and strawberries on the nose, while Strata punches up with flavors of dank marijuana and citrus. A heavy wheat addition and dextrin malt add a hefty body for support.

The smooth finish of Metamorphosis masks a respectable 50 IBUs in a style typically known for bittering units in the teens, something Mother Earth is quite proud of.

“There was a time where clean IPAs and NEIPAs were divergent styles, but I think as west-coast brewers started pushing the bitterness envelope, as we tend to do, we’ve reached a nice balance where there is something enjoyable for every kind of hophead.”

-Chris Baker – Director of Brewing Operations, Mother Earth Brew Co.

The beer itself is only half the experience, though, with collaborative label artwork adorning the cover from the creative mind of Spanish artist Jose Morilla, or as the Instagram world knows him, @livinginplanetmars. Jose’s spacey, digital stylings don’t just allude to what can be found inside the can; they set the table.

Metamorphosis is available beginning this month on draft and in 16oz cans. Customers can find it using Mother Earth’s beer finder at findmotherearthbrewing.com or at one of Mother Earth’s tap rooms.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/beer-release-metamorphosis-hipa-shines-with-a-trio-of-dank-hops