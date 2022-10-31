Mother Earth Brewing Company Drops Final Project X Release of 2022: Static Profile HIPA

Vista, CA & Nampa, ID – Mother Earth began shipping out the latest release in its rotating Hazy IPA series this week. Static Profile follows a similar formula as its Project X predecessors by putting the focus on the can art and supporting it with a well balanced, yet fresh take, on the series’ style.

“Static Profile leans heavily on stone fruit flavors and aroma thanks, partially, to Rakau – A hop with solid street cred and really good performance in our trials. With support from tried-and-true varietals like Mosaic and Citra, this beer explodes up front with stone fruit: Peach, apricot, plum, and pear are really at the forefront of the flavor and aroma with tropical mango and a bit of citrus coming through as well. As with a lot of our Hazies, you aren’t going to get a murk-bomb, but rather something that falls right in between Murky and unfiltered. Balance is key.” – Chris Baker – Director of Brewing Ops, Mother Earth Brew Co.

For the artwork, Mother Earth teamed up with California painter and muralist, Micah Black. The Chico-based mixed media artist is known for his large-format paintings in urban settings as well as his exhibitions at art galleries & shows.

Static Profile will be available beginning this Friday at Mother Earth’s Idaho tasting rooms in Boise and Nampa, and will go out to distribution throughout the month of November in 16oz cans and on draft. Learn more about the Project X Series and find the beer near you at their website – motherearthbrewco.com.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information:

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/beer-release-our-last-project-x-series-brew-of-the-year-is-anything-but-a-static-profile