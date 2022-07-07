Mother Earth Brewing Company Debuts Latest Project X Release, Fractured Reality

Vista, CA & Nampa, ID – Mother Earth’s rotating Beer + Art series, Project X, has become known for its avant-garde approach to labeling, pairing some of the industry’s best Hazy IPAs with impressive works of art from all over the world. Few, though, have been as breathtaking as the brewery’s newest release, Fractured Reality which showcases the striking work of Josh Herrington (@circlecirclemath) on the outside, followed by one of the brewery’s finest brews, within.

“When we began the artist selection for the year, we really wanted to put out different looks for each release so that you would be excited to see what the next one had in store. We were so taken with this piece from CircleCircleMath that we saw it as a challenge to create a beer to match – Something equally stunning. I think we did that with Fractured Reality.”

-Chris Baker – Director of Brewing Ops, Mother Earth Brew Co.

The liquid is a striking juxtaposition to the somber vibe of the art, coming off bright and fruity. The beer holds a beautifully consistent haze and has excellent head retention that props up a bouquet of sweet stone fruit and dank pine.

Fractured Reality rolls out throughout the month of July in almost all Mother Earth’s major markets in 16oz 4-packs, and on draft. Customers will be able to use the brewery’s interactive Beer Finder at findmotherearthbrewing.com or at Mother Earth’s two Idaho tap rooms.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information:

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/beer-release-fractured-reality-impresses-from-outside-in