Mother Earth Brewing Company Celebrates a Decade of Four Seasons With Refreshed ‘Spring’ Ale

VISTA, Calif. & NAMPA, Idaho— Mother Earth just released Spring ’24 BBA Imperial Brown as part of their now decade-long tradition of top-tier barrel-aged offerings. Although the program began as a collaborative farmhouse ale with a pair of French brewers visiting the states from Brasserie du Pays Flamand, Four Seasons is mostly known for its high-octane, flavored ales such as pastry stouts and wood-aged barley wines. Spring follows the latter trend by using another age-old Mother Earth staple as a base – “Por Que No?” Imperial Brown – one of Mother Earth’s first awarded brews.

What that all distills down to, as it relates to their newest Spring release, is a decadent chocolatey Bourbon Barrel-aged Brown Ale with a big body and a sweet finish, with notes of toffee candy and macadamia nuts. The base beer would be complex enough on its own, but in the spirit of the Four Seasons program, Mother Earth’s brewers had to take it up a notch further. Overall, Spring is utterly silky. With a loaded grain bill of caramel malts to back up the hefty 13% ABV.

“After tasting some of the barrel samples, we were quite happy with where the beer was at but felt that it would really benefit from some flavor layering, so we added toasted coconut, cocoa nibs, and Papua New Guinea Arabica coffee beans at the end of the aging process and the results were spectacular.”

-Chris Baker – Director of Brewing Operations, Mother Earth Brew Co.

In conjunction with the anniversary, Mother Earth is rolling out a new label design with gorgeous artwork that contains enough familiar elements for fans that have followed the evolution of the series, but also a new level of class for savvy drinkers looking to elevate the look of their beer vault.

Four Seasons Spring ’24 is available now on draft and in 16oz cans at select craft beer retailers. Customers looking to find Spring ’24 can use Mother Earth’s beer finder at findmotherearthbrewing.com or visit one of Mother Earth’s tasting rooms.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/word