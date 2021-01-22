Mother Earth Brewing Company Announces 2021 Beer Program

VISTA, Calif. & NAMPA, Idaho — Mother Earth released its annual beer calendar, detailing planned releases throughout the year. Changes include additions to its year-round lineup as well as expansion of its wildly popular Project X Series. The most exciting additions to the brew schedule include the promotion of Hop Diggity DIPA to year-round status, and the introduction of ‘Milk Truck’ – a new Latte Stout the brewery will be unveiling next month.

Keeping with the trend of how beer is consumed in the pandemic-era, Mother Earth is focused on cans and core beers in favor over specialty draft. Mother Earth Director of Marketing, Kamron Khannakhjavani, explains:

“One important side-effect of Covid has been that it forced us to become laser-focused on the products that consumers are actually buying, and to ditch brands that had become distractions. Clearly, most businesses have struggled a lot and the margin for error is so thin that you really have to be putting resources where they belong. For us that’s in proven products, and in cans.” -Kamron Khannakhjavani – Director of Marketing, Mother Earth Brew Co.

Other notable changes to their program were announced on the Mother Earth’s blog/news feed at https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/word. The company is planning separate announcements detailing Hop Diggity and Milk Truck. In the meantime customers seeking more info on these and future releases are encouraged to visit Mother Earth’s website and social media accounts.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.