Mother Earth Brewing Announces New Distribution Partners in North Carolina

KINSTON, N.C. — Mother Earth Brewing is pleased to announce new distribution partners across the state of North Carolina. As of March 1st, Mother Earth Brewing’s North Carolina distribution network now includes Carolina Premium Beverage, Costal Beverage Company, Harris Beverages, Healy Wholesale, RH Barringer Distributing, and Skyland Distributing.

“These partners share Mother Earth’s philosophy for bringing beer drinkers fresh, local and award winning beers,” said Mother Earth Brewing President Trent Mooring.? “We are thrilled to partner with such well-established wholesalers, with the abilities to broaden our footprint throughout North Carolina.”

Founded in 2009, Mother Earth Brewing is a premier producer of fine craft beer in North Carolina. Mother Earth’s beers, including flagship offerings like Long Weekend IPA, Weeping Willow Wit, and Endless River Kolsch have been recognized in multiple national and international competitions for their top-tier quality, and are produced in a state-of-the-art green brewery in Kinston, NC. The facility is the first production brewery in the United States to achieve a Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED® green building program, the preeminent program for design, construction, maintenance and operations of high-performance green buildings.

