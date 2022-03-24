More than 175 Colorado Breweries Participating in Colorado Pint Day on April 6

DENVER, Colorado – The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is thrilled to announce that 175+ Colorado craft breweries will be participating on Colorado Pint Day on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. $1 of each pint glass sold will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild. The full list of participating breweries can be found via the CBG website.

“Every year we see more interest in Colorado Pint Day and are beyond excited to have more breweries than ever participate. This will make it easier for beer lovers across the state to get their hands on this one-of-a-kind glass,” says Shawnee Adelson, Executive Director of the Colorado Brewers Guild. “We can’t wait to see the state decked out with Colorado Pint Day glasses out on April 6!”

Each participating brewery creatively chooses how they want to celebrate Colorado Pint Day. This beloved tradition has reached cult-level status with beer drinkers going near and far to collect their one-of-a-kind limited edition Colorado Pint Day glassware.

This year’s theme celebrates Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) and their 125th anniversary. The design comes from Anna Long, graphic designer and marketing manager from Copper Kettle Brewing Co. and CEO of Norlo Design. The artwork includes the tagline “Supporting Those That Keep Colorado Wild,” and draws inspiration from all of Colorado’s natural beauty, with a great horned owl representing state parks, and a park ranger that proudly overlooks the land.

”Colorado Pint Day is a great way to try a new brewery while also supporting member breweries and the Colorado Brewers Guild,” says Adelson. “Make sure to get out early because these glasses will go quickly!”

The list of participating breweries and map of Colorado Pint Day locations can be found on the CBG website.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries and brewpubs are members.

