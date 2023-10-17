Montauk Releases Major Wave Chaser Double India Pale Ale

NEW YORK, N.Y.– Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing” or “Montauk”), the leading and fastest-selling craft brewer in Metro New York known for its exceptional craft beers and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc., announced the launch of Major Wave Chaser Double India Pale Ale (IPA), a high-octane version of Montauk’s best-selling Wave Chaser IPA brewed to satisfy the strong demand for full-flavor, high-alcohol beers.

An approachable beer with endless tropical and pine flavors, Major Wave Chaser [9.2% alcohol by volume (ABV)] maintains the popular characteristics of Wave Chaser, with a bigger punch. It is available in single 19.2-ounce cans and 15-packs of 19.2-ounce cans.

“Craft beer drinkers continue to seek out high-alcohol and single-serve beers, and we’re excited to break into these white-hot categories with a hopped-up version of our most popular beer. Major Wave Chaser captures the flavors and aromas that made Wave Chaser such a hit, and it’s the perfect ‘step-up’ for when the occasion calls for bigger flavors and higher ABV,” said Ty Gilmore, President of U.S. Beers for Tilray Brands.

The release of Montauk’s new flagship beer comes as the New York based brewery begins a highly anticipated expansion beyond the Northeast. Montauk Brewing arrived in Georgia this month and will announce new distribution deals in other major markets later this fall.

About Montauk Brewing Company

Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), founded in 2012 by longtime friends, embraces the motto “Come as You Are,” honoring adventure and passion for the simple pleasures in life. Today, the beloved brand is the #1 fastest selling Craft Brewery in Metro New York according to Nielson data and is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY).

Montauk Brewing’s beloved brews are now available across 3,500 retail locations and several of NYC’s major venues including Citi Field, Madison Square Garden, Moynihan Train Hall, and UBS Arena. Montauk Brewing’s distributors in the U.S. include Shore Point Distributing Company, Inc., Kramer Beverage Company, Oak Beverages Inc., Lake Beverage Corporation, Saratoga Eagle, Eagle Beverage Company, Try-It Distributing, A.L. George, McCraith Beverages, Dutchess Beer Distributors, Northeast Beverage, Boening Brothers, SKI Distributing, Kohler Distributing, F&F Distributors, Inc., and C&C Distributors RI.

