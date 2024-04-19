Montauk Brewing’s Project 4:20 IPA Returns to Support Surfrider Foundation

MONTAUK, N.Y.— Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing” or “Montauk”), the leading and fastest-selling craft brewer in Metro New York known for its exceptional craft beers and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announced the return of Project 4:20 India Pale Ale, a limited release crafted to celebrate and support green charities during Earth Month and beyond. This year, Montauk will donate proceeds of Project 4:20 to the Surfrider Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves and beaches.

Montauk brewed Project 4:20 (6.8% alcohol-by-volume) with a unique blend of terpenes for maximum dankness, resulting in a hazy IPA that delivers resinous, hempy aromatic notes. In addition to donating 5% of proceeds from Project 4:20 to the Surfrider Foundation, Montauk Brewing will also promote and participate in beach cleanups hosted in April by the organization’s Eastern Long Island and Central Long Island chapters.

“This is one of our favorite limited releases of the year that we’ve brewed to celebrate all things green in April,” said Vaughan Cutillo, founder and brand director of Montauk Brewing. “The heady aromas and flavors of this potent IPA feel right at home around during Earth Month. More importantly, we can all keep it green by drinking Project 4:20 and supporting the important work of the Surfrider Foundation, our long-time friends whose work protecting our oceans, waves and beaches is incredibly important to the Montauk community.”

Project 4:20 is available for purchase at select retailers and on-premise locations in New York and New Jersey. It will also be available at Blue Point Brewing Company’s Shakedown on Mainstreetthis Saturday, April 20 at the Blue Point brewery in Patchogue. To find Project 4:20 and other Montauk Brewing favorites near you, use Montauk’s Beer Finder.

About Montauk Brewing Company

Montauk Brewing Company (“Montauk Brewing”), founded in 2012 by longtime friends, embraces the motto “Come as You Are,” honoring adventure and passion for the simple pleasures in life. Today, the beloved brand is the #1 fastest selling Craft Brewery in Metro New York according to Nielson data and is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY).

Montauk Brewing’s beloved brews are now available across 3,500 retail locations and several of NYC’s major venues including Citi Field, Madison Square Garden, Moynihan Train Hall, and UBS Arena. Montauk Brewing’s distributors in the U.S. include Shore Point Distributing Company, Inc., Kramer Beverage Company, Oak Beverages Inc., Lake Beverage Corporation, Saratoga Eagle, Eagle Beverage Company, Try-It Distributing, A.L. George, McCraith Beverages, Dutchess Beer Distributors, Northeast Beverage, Boening Brothers, SKI Distributing, Kohler Distributing, F&F Distributors, Inc., and C&C Distributors RI.

Montauk Brewing invites you to visit their red Brew Barn in downtown Montauk, open year-round for fresh beer needs, located just steps from the surf – right where it belongs.

Montauk Brewing is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

https://montaukbrewingco.com/