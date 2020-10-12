Montauk Brewing Company to Release Winter Seasonal: Cold Day IPA

MONTAUK, N.Y. – Montauk Brewing Company stayed focused on innovation through the summer by adding limited batch can releases and gauging fan response. After over six months of trial and recipe enhancements, the fans spoke – and we listened!

We’ve been hyper focused on deliberate innovation through the pandemic and developed a beer that the fans have been raving about. Cold Day IPA is coming next month and will be available through March.

Cold Day IPA clocks in at 6.7% ABV and combines Strata and Amarillo hops to offer abundant tropical aromas. We’ve never had a seasonal to backfill the popular Montauk Pumpkin Ale and carry us on shelves through the winter months, something our retailers have been asking for, so this is really exciting for the company.

Our wholesalers, Boening Brothers on Long Island and S.K.I. Beer in New York City think Cold Day IPA will really deliver.

Available November through March.

About the beer: Winters at The End are not for the faint of heart. Icy winds and frosty waters replace the sunny skies and warm sand. With a slight haze and crisp juicy notes, Cold Day IPA is the perfect beer to warm the spirit and help remind you that even the freezing days are beautiful ones.