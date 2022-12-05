Montauk Brewing Company Releases Palm Tree Winter IPA Ahead of the Holidays

MONTAUK, New York – Winter is coming, but the tropical vibes will be flowing in Montauk with the release of Palm Tree Winter IPA later this month. Checking in at 6.9%, this IPA is packed with Strata and Mosaic hops and was brewed with 2-Row and oats, making it incredibly smooth and easy to drink.  Grab your limited release 4-pack at the brewery or find it at select stores throughout Long Island, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Staten Island, Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties.

https://montaukbrewingco.com

