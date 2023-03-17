Monnik Beer Co. Celebrates 2nd Annual Scott Hand Day

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – Louisville-based Monnik Beer Co. is set to celebrate the second annual Scott Hand Day on Monday, March 20th, at their Burnett Avenue taproom in Schnitzelberg. The event will honor the life and legacy of the brewery’s late founding brewer, Scott Hand, with the release of special beers, such as a Copper & Kings brandy barrel-aged Barleywine and the return of Scruffy Outlier, a Belgian Strong Ale made in collaboration with Gallant Fox Brewing and Bardstown-based Scout & Scholar Brewing.

“March 20th will forever be Scott Hand Day here at Monnik,” said Brian Holton, Monnik Beer co-owner. “His birthday will be a day set aside to celebrate the man and share in reminiscence over what he means to us all. We hope to see some friendly faces come in from open to close to share a toast to the man we refer to as our ‘scruffy outlier.’”

One of the beers being released is Scruffy Outlier, a Belgian Strong Ale made in collaboration with Gallant Fox Brewing and Bardstown-based Scout & Scholar Brewing. Proceeds from the beer will benefit The HOP Foundation, a Kentucky-based 501(c)(3) that provides temporary, limited financial relief to brewery industry workers experiencing financial distress. Monnik will also donate $1 of every pint sold for all beers on Scott Hand Day to the non-profit.

“In addition to Scruffy Outlier, we’re excited to release Never Be Gold, a Copper & Kings brandy barrel-aged Barleywine,” said Buddy McHagan, Head Brewer at Monnik. “At its center, this classic English-style barleywine showcases flavors of rich malt, caramel toffee apple, and dark fruit. The finish is pleasantly dry with hints of orange marmalade from the heavy use of English hops in the recipe. Its time spent in barrels from our friends at Copper & Kings Distillery further accentuates the fruity malt character.”

Alongside Never Be Gold, Monnik will release limited quantities of two variants of the original barrel-aged beer – Never Be Gold conditioned on blueberries and Never Be Gold conditioned on figs (locally grown in the neighborhood). Fifty bottles of each variant will be made available.

About Monnik Beer Co.

Founded in 2015, Monnik Beer Co. and restaurant is located in the heart of the Schnitzelburg neighborhood. Monnik, the Dutch word for monk, embodies the intense focus and diligence they bring to their craft. Try their curated selection of twenty draft beers featuring a mix of flagships, seasonals, and one-off brews.

For More Information:

